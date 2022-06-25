CIBC Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$75.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$65.70. The company had a trading volume of 106,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$73.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87. Onex has a one year low of C$64.29 and a one year high of C$101.61.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.