Cigna (NYSE:CI) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $296.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $283.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.12.

CI stock opened at $265.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

