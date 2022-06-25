Citigroup Raises Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $87.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

