Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a £105 ($128.61) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($134.74) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($116.36) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £115 ($140.86) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($140.86) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($146.99) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £105.46 ($129.17).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at £107.76 ($131.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £166.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.95. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,029 ($98.35) and a one year high of £110 ($134.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,478.98.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.