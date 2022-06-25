ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%.
About ClearOne (Get Rating)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.