ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

