Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Hits Market Cap of $47.75 Million

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. Cocos-BCX has a total market capitalization of $47.75 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cocos-BCX coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cocos-BCX Profile

Cocos-BCX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 66,860,636 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

