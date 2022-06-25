CoinPoker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,007.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $11,007.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

