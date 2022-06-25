Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 13,874,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,430,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Color Star Technology stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Color Star Technology worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

