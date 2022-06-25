Comparing Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kopin and Advanced Micro Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $45.67 million 2.64 -$13.43 million ($0.12) -10.92 Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 8.59 $3.16 billion $2.69 32.37

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kopin and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Micro Devices 0 9 18 1 2.71

Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $139.79, indicating a potential upside of 60.53%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -24.05% -25.31% -16.96% Advanced Micro Devices 17.98% 20.66% 15.73%

Risk & Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Kopin on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

