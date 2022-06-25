Comparing United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) & Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 26.16% 9.45% 0.86% Nicolet Bankshares 25.73% 10.09% 1.17%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Security Bancshares and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Nicolet Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $41.12 million 3.09 $10.10 million $0.65 11.48 Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 4.16 $60.65 million $5.45 13.62

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats United Security Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 26, 2022, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.