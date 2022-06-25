Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.10 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

