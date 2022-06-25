Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $270.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.93.

NYSE:STZ opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,363.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

