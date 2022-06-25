Contrasting Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -87.50% -30.90% Nokia Oyj 7.01% 12.81% 5.43%

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Nokia Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 8.56 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 1.03 $1.92 billion $0.32 15.03

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackSky Technology and Nokia Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nokia Oyj 0 2 12 0 2.86

Nokia Oyj has a consensus target price of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Volatility & Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

