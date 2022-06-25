Contrasting Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $47.78 million 1.34 $3.01 million ($1.45) -8.72 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $18.63 million 0.51 -$3.95 million ($2.63) -1.16

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. Opiant Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opiant Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 232.28%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals -13.70% -15.28% -9.61% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -46.46% -68.36% -32.65%

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. It also provides Acuicyn, a HOCl-based product indicated to relieve itch and inflammation while helping to keep areas around the eye clean; and Microcyn, a line of products to stimulate expedited healing by targeting various pathogens, as well as antibiotic-resistant strains that slow natural healing of wounds. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH, an HOCl-based solution designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; Microdacyn60 oral care solution for the treatment of mouth and throat infections; Lasercyn gel intended for the management of minor skin irritations; MucoClyns for the use in emergencies and safe to use on mucous membranes, cuts, abrasions, burns, and body surfaces; Endocyn root canal irrigation solutions; Pediacyn atopic dermatitis hydrogel; Gramaderm for the treatment of topical mild to moderate acne; Microsafe, a surface disinfectant; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation, including moistening of cuts, abrasions, and lacerations located in the nasal cavity. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Woodstock, Georgia.

