Contrasting Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A DigitalOcean $428.56 million 11.82 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -149.21

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -109.51% 9.04% DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tiga Acquisition and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalOcean 0 1 8 0 2.89

DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.98%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Tiga Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

