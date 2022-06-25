Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

COO traded up $15.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.49. 539,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.58. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $297.34 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.89.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,207. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

