CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFB. Truist Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $672.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.30. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

