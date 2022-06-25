Crowny Market Cap Achieves $652,027.69 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $652,027.69 and $130,258.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowny has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00127828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

