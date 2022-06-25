CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $236,860.77

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $236,860.77 and $736.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00144666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00070878 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014210 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.