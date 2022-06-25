CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CUBE. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

CubeSmart stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

