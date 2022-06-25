CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.37.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
