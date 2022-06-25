Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of JPSTF stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

Get JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. alerts:

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.