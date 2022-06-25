Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of JPSTF stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.
JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
