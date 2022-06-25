DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading 0.9% Higher

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. 2,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 33,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of DATA Communications Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$48.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

