DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,023 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.