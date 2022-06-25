DeFiChain Hits Market Cap of $514.32 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $514.32 million and $5.14 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

