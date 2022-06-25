DeHive (DHV) Reaches Market Cap of $373,968.06

DeHive (DHV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $373,968.06 and $27,751.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00130338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00072350 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014226 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

