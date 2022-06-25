Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $50.25 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.77.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,263 shares of company stock worth $7,362,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

