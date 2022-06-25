Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target to €3.70

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.70 ($3.89) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.65 ($2.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.80 ($2.95) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AIB Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AIB Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

