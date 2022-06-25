Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Tops $46,027.10

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $46,027.10 and approximately $127.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

