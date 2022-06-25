Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a C$1.10 price target on the stock.
Shares of DVRNF stock opened at 0.39 on Tuesday. Deveron has a 1-year low of 0.31 and a 1-year high of 0.68.
About Deveron (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deveron (DVRNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Deveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.