Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,453.67

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,453.67 ($17.81) and traded as low as GBX 1,051 ($12.87). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.47), with a volume of 673 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £86.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,327.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,451.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

