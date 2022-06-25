Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 32.2% This Week

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00009476 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $17,458.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diamond has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,692,524 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

