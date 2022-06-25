dKargo (DKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.92 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. dKargo has a market capitalization of $50.44 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

