Domani Wealth LLC Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATH. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CATH traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 50,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $61.25.
