Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 783,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

