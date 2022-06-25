Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE DNB opened at $15.36 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

