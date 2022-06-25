EarnX (EARNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.39 Million

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00127933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00073855 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014254 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

