Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lifted by Caledonia Investments PLC

Caledonia Investments PLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 3.8% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC owned 0.05% of Ecolab worth $25,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.48 and a 200-day moving average of $184.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Barclays lowered their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

