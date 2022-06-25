Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 2.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $150.31 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $155.30.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

