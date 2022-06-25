Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 16,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

