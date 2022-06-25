Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EDUC stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.