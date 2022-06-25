Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $62.26 million and $91,727.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000347 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,922,592,794 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

