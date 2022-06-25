Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EA. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,072. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $3,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,282 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,260,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3,431.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 73,885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

