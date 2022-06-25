Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $305,000. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $325.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $325.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

