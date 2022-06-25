Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44. Embecta has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.