Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44. Embecta has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
Embecta Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embecta (EMBC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.