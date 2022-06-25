EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after buying an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $14,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 116,692 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

