Enzyme (MLN) Price Up 35.8% This Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $25.74 or 0.00121755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $53.87 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,977 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,232 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

