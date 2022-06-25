EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $431.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $326.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.