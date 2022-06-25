Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.81 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

