ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 21,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 20,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.06% of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

